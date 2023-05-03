Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NSL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. 39,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,971. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $5.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 328,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 91,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

