Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NBB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,793. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

