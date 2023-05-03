Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NBB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,793. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
