Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $14.89.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

