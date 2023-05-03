Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $339.29 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $339.29 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.059138 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $17,025,298.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

