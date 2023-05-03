Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

