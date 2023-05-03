Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 1,131,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

