Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 1,131,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.71.
Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
