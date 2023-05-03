OMG Network Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003826 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $155.65 million and $32.79 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00059357 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00038270 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020379 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006560 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002687 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001121 BTC.
About OMG Network
OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OMG Network
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.