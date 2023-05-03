Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Open Text Trading Down 0.3 %

Open Text stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

