Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 362.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,774,740.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 and have sold 5,096,704 shares worth $152,325,826. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

