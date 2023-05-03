OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Up 4.1%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.78. 104,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 150,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.22.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.
