OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Up 4.1%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.78. 104,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 150,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.22.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 182.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

