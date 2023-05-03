OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.35

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $138.70 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,600,188 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

