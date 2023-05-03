Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Stock Price Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose ∞ on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 61,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,555 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Orla Mining Trading Up ∞
The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.
Read More
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.