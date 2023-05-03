Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Stock Price Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose ∞ on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 61,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,555 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Orla Mining Trading Up

The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$169,020.00. In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$1,620,875.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$169,020.00.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

