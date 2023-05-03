Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$24.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OR. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.93. 232,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,030. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.98.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$276,000.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $655,100 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

