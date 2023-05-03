Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

