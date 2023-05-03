Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Siebert Williams Shank

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 45,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. Otter Tail has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Otter Tail by 369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Otter Tail by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

