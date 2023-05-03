Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Overstock.com by 35.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

OSTK opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $904.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.35.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

