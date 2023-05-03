Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $7.76 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $7.76 million and $289,166.07 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,934,823 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

