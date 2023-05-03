P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance
Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $509.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.62 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services
About P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
Further Reading
