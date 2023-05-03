P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $509.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.62 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after buying an additional 716,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 603,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 147.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.