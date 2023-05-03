Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.99. 2,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Pacific Valley Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.