Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Down to $46.45

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.45, but opened at $44.38. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 118,726 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,890,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

