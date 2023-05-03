Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Trading Down 3.1%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 11,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 39,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Pacton Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacton Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.