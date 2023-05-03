Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 213,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,308,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

