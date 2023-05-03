Paltalk (PALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.
Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 31.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%.
Paltalk Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:PALT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.75. Paltalk has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.60.
About Paltalk
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.
