Paltalk (PALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 31.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%.

NASDAQ:PALT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.75. Paltalk has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PALT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paltalk by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paltalk by 137.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

