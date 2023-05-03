Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CRM traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.61. 3,777,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,079. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $39,956,000,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

