PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $838,705.48

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $18.33 million and $838,705.48 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

