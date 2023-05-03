Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $405.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $432.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.13.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $288.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.00 and a 200 day moving average of $308.08. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

