Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 6 0 0 1.86 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.34%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Genel Energy.

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29.42% 44.48% 18.03% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Genel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $124.47 billion 0.53 $36.62 billion $5.60 1.81 Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.15 -$308.00 million N/A N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.0%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Genel Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

