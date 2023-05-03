Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after buying an additional 2,596,031 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,666,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.