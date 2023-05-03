Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Conning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,029 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

PFE traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,683,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,491,936. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.