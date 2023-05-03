Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 637,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,835,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

