PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 528,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 234,356 shares.The stock last traded at $91.30 and had previously closed at $95.11.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZROZ. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,044,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,648.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 82,404 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,650,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

