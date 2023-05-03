PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 1st

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

NYSE PAXS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 41,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 49,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000.

