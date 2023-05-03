PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 1st

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PAXS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 41,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.
Insider Activity at PIMCO Access Income Fund
In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
