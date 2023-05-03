PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
PFL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 46,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $9.82.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
