PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

PFL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 46,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 143,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

