Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY23 guidance at $3.95-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.95-$4.15 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

