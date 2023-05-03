Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $268.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

