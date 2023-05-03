Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

PIPR traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.21. 43,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,974. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $162.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,726,892.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

