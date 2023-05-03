Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 1472644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.73 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £27.94 million, a P/E ratio of -465.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 542,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £54,200 ($67,716.14). 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

