Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Plato Income Maximiser Stock Performance
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.
