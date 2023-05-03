Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) EVP Ronnie Darroch Sells 4,424 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.09. 104,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

