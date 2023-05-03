Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $173.92 million and $680,841.68 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00304654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012636 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19272049 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,353,275.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

