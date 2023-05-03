PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. PotCoin has a market cap of $293,413.02 and approximately $34.38 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00303722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001197 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003617 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,251,273 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

