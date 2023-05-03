PotCoin Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $301,883.41 and $30.31 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00304410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018418 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,251,274 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

