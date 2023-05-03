PotCoin Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $300,576.40 and $30.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,251,273 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

