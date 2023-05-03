Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.10.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$62.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The stock has a market cap of C$850.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$61.71 and a twelve month high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.40 million.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

