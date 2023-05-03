Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.09

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $2.68. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 142,805 shares changing hands.

Predictive Oncology Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,707.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 64,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

