Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.09

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $2.68. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 142,805 shares changing hands.
Predictive Oncology Trading Up 5.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.40.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,707.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.