Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.19

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 41855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.97%.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 158.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 43.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Articles

