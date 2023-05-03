Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. Premier has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Premier by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after buying an additional 206,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after buying an additional 192,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

