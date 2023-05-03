Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.17.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

