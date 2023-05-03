Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,028 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after buying an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,339,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,143,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $225.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.