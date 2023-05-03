Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,657 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,452,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,190,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.38 and its 200-day moving average is $199.17. The company has a market cap of $688.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.13, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

